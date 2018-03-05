FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 6:30 PM / in a day

Italy's Berlusconi says open to reinforcing centre-right to try to form govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 5 (Reuters) - Italian centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi aims to strengthen a centre-right coalition which won the most seats at a national election in Sunday in order to form a government, his party said in a statement on Monday.

Berlusconi’s Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party was unexpectedly surpassed by the far-right League in the alliance, which together won about 37 percent of the vote, shy of a parliamentary majority.

Forza Italia said Berlusconi had met League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday and congratulated him.

Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Isla Binnie

