March 4, 2018 / 10:43 PM / in 12 hours

5-Star will be pillar of government if exit polls confirmed - MP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement will be central to the next government if exit polls are confirmed from Sunday’s national elections, a prominent lawmaker from the party said.

“We will be a pillar of the legislature,” Alfonso Bonafede, a close ally of 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio, said in comments broadcast on La7 television, adding that the early data needed to be read with caution.

Exit polls showed 5-Star as the largest party by a wide margin, although a centre-right coalition including former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi looked set to win the most seats. (Reporting by Isla Binnie Editing by Mark Bendeich)

