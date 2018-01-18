FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 3:03 PM / 2 days ago

Fitch worried electoral stalemate in Italy could loosen fiscal policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch is concerned possible political stalemate or a fragile majority after Italy’s elections in March could lead to the introduction of more expansive fiscal policies, an official said on Thursday.

“A fragile majority, with the risk of early elections, could make it difficult for any government to take efficacious fiscal measures or push through unpopular reforms,” Fitch head of Western Europe Sovereign Group Michele Napolitano said.

Napolitano said eurosceptic parties could have an impact on Italy’s political agenda but added Fitch was less worried than a year ago about a “eurosceptical or populist drift”.

Parties across Italy’s political spectrum have unveiled a colourful array of policies ahead of the March 4 vote, which is unlikely to give any one group a mandate to govern alone. (Reporting by Sara Rossi, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

