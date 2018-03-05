Italy's League says election result "historic" for party

ROME, March 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s League party achieved a “historic” result at national elections on Sunday, an official of the far-right party said after early results suggested it would win more seats than its allies in a centre-right coalition.

The centre-right bloc, which also includes former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s more moderate Forza Italia (Go Italy!), is seen winning most seats at the election but falling some way short of an absolute majority needed to govern.

Giancarlo Giorgetti, a League lawmaker, told reporters that party leader Matteo Salvini had “won his challenge” after data showed the League on track to take around 17 percent of the vote, compared with 14 percent for Forza Italia. (Reporting By Gavin Jones Editing by Mark Bendeich)