ROME, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday signed a decree to dissolve parliament, Mattarella’s office said in a statement, in the last step necessary before the government can set the date of new elections.

Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni’s cabinet is due to meet at 18:30 (17:30 GMT) to fix the date of the vote, which is widely expected to be March 4. (Reporting By Gavin Jones, Editing by Isla Binnie)