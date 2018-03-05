FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Oscars
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Markets News
March 5, 2018 / 1:48 AM / 2 days ago

Italy's Senate seat projection shows no group winning majority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is set to take the most Senate seats after Sunday’s national election, but all parties and coalitions will fall short of a majority, according to a projection aired on state TV RAI.

The projection, based on the vote count, showed 5-Star winning 102-122 seats, short of the 158 needed for a majority.

A centre-right coalition, including former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, is set to get 118-150, the projection showed. Within that alliance, the far-right League would take 52-62 seats, and Forza Italia 46-56.

The ruling centre-left Democratic Party is shown with 42-54 seats. (Reporting by Isla Binnie Editing by Mark Bendeich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.