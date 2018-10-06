FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 6, 2018 / 7:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU will propose changes to Italian budget if needed: Juncker

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The European Commission will not interfere in Italy’s budget planning and assess the budget without bias but propose changes if necessary, European Union Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told Austrian newspapers.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

“It is up to Italian policy-makers to find rules and measures that will allow Italy to remain within the agreed budgetary targets,” Juncker said in an interview with dailies Der Standard and Kurier and weekly Der Falter, that was published on Saturday.

“We will assess the Italian budget without anger and fondness and propose changes if necessary,” he added.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Andrew Heavens

