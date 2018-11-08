Italy's Tria says EU forecasts are inaccurate, incomplete

FILE PHOTO: Italian Finance Minister Giovanni Tria attends a euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria on Thursday condemned latest European Commission economic forecasts for Italy, which were worse than Rome’s own data, saying the EU analysis was wrong and limited.

“The European Commission’s forecasts for the Italian deficit are in sharp contrast to those of the Italian government and derive from an inaccurate and incomplete analysis (of the budget),” Tria said in a statement.

The Commission forecasts said the Italian budget would push the deficit to 2.9 percent of gross domestic product in 2019, rather than 2.4 percent seen by Italy, and to 3.1 percent in 2020, rather than fall to 2.1 as Rome predicted.