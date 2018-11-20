European Commision head Juncker to meet Italian PM Conte on Nov 24

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attends a news conference at the Finnish Prime Minister's official residence Kesaranta in Helsinki, Finland November 8, 2018. Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen/via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker will meet Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte for a working dinner on Saturday Nov. 24, the Commission said on Tuesday.

Italy is at loggerheads with the Commission over its expansionary 2019 budget, which Brussels rejected in October, saying it failed to reduce Italy’s very high public debt as required under European Union rules.

The Commission is to adopt a report on Italy’s fiscal situation on Wednesday in a possible first step towards a disciplinary procedure that could eventually lead to fines and the freezing of EU funds to Rome.

Conte will be in Brussels at the weekend to attend a summit of EU leaders aimed at finalising an agreement on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union. His Saturday dinner with Juncker will start at 7:30 p.m. local time (1830 GMT).