Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 7

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Rome, Cabinet meeting (1300 GMT).

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases July data on Target 2 liabilities and European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Aug. 10.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI

The French media group Vivendi will have to declare on Monday whether it controls Telecom Italia following a request by Italy’s market watchdog Consob, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

Vivendi will probably deny the existence of control over Telecom Italia but its lawyers are still working on the answer which will likely arrive only on Tuesday, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

Italy’s government has begun looking into whether Vivendi breached an obligation to notify Rome of its “direction and coordination” role at Telecom Italia, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday. An inter-ministry group looking into the matter met for the first time on Friday and on Saturday Vivendi received a request for clarifications from the government which it has 10 days to answer, Il Sole 24 Ore reported at the weekend.

According to the paper, Vivendi has now decided to notify its “direction and coordination” role at Telecom Italian to the government and will do so on Monday as the deadline for the notification is about to expire.

Italy’s telecoms watchdog has asked Vivendi for details on its plan to create a joint venture between Telecom Italia and Canal+, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday, adding the plan cannot go ahead until Vivendi eliminates its dominant position in the telecoms sector.

The value of Telecom Italia’s network ranges between 9 bln and 18 bln euros based on a study by EY’s Maurizio Matteo Decina which is circulating in political circles, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA, ENEL

Italy’s Open Fiber would be in a good position to buy the copper network of phone incumbent Telecom Italia if it were put up for sale, the chairman of the fibre-optic company was quoted as saying on Monday.

Open Fiber has signed a 510 million euro bridge loan with UniCredit, BNP Paribas and SocGen ahead of a 3.5 billion euro project financing deal that will support its broadband investments, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

VIVENDI, MEDIASET

Vivendi has agreed to limit its voting rights to 10 percent of Mediaset’s capital at any shareholder meeting, under an amended plan the French group submitted on Friday to Italy’s telecoms watchdog in an attempt to remove its dominant position in the sector, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday. The paper cited sources close to AGCOM as saying the proposal was a basis for discussions though the regulator would prefer a structural solution meaning Vivendi’s remaining 19 percent stake should eventually be sold.

SNAM

In setting new tariffs for gas transportations, Italy’s energy authority has confirmed the weighted average cost of capital at 5.4 in real terms for 2018, Snam said on Sunday.

BANCO BPM, ANIMA HOLDING

Italy’s third-largest bank is set to pocket up to 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) from the sale of its asset management business Aletti Gestielle SGR to domestic rival Anima Holding, the companies said.

Banco BPM reported on Friday a first-half net profit of 94 million euros.

SAIPEM

The Italian oil contractor is expected to win a contract worth around $800 million as part of a project to build a refinery in Oman being awarded by Duqm Refinery, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

BREMBO

Chairman Alberto Bombassei told Milano Finanza on Saturday that the brake maker was interested in expanding into other sectors such as aerospace and was monitoring the French and U.S. markets for possible acquisitions.

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Board meets to approve first-half results on Aug. 11.

The ECB is expected to approve on Aug. 10 the bank’s state recapitalisation and its shares could resume trading on the stock exchange in September, Corriere della Sera’s L‘Economia reported on Monday.

CREVAL

The bank reported a net loss of 195 million euros in the first half of this year hit by writedowns that allowed it to dispose of bad loans.

UNIPOLSAI

CEO Carlo Cimbri told Milano Finanza on Saturday the insurer was about to hire experts who by October would set the price of a put option on 50 percent of Popolare Vita, the bancassurance joint-venture UnipolSai has with Banco BPM.

ITALIAN BANKS

Italian lender Banca Carim said on Friday it had extended until Sept. 30 exclusive talks with the Credit Agricole over the purchase of three small banks including Carim.

If the three small banks were liquidated Italian banks would have to pay 2.1 billion euros into a depositors’ protection fund, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday, saying the fund had written to lenders urging them to approve instead a 90 million euro contribution that would allow Credit Agricole to complete the acquisition.

PININFARINA

The company said on Friday it had posted a net loss of 0.6 million euros in the first half of this year.

MASI AGRICOLA

The wine maker said on Friday that H1 net profit was 2.5 million euros, down from 3.1 million euros one year ago.

FALCK RENEWABLES

The renewable energy company said on Saturday it had agreed to buy two wind projects in Sweden from E.On for 115 MW paying a price of 7 million euros.

TECNOINVESTIMENTI

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................