Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 8

ECONOMY

OECD releases June composite leading indicator (1000 GMT).

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

French media giant Vivendi said on Monday it has no "de facto control" over Telecom Italia under Italian law. (*) Investments fund are stepping up their exposure to Tim Participacoes as they brace for a possible sale of the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia, Il Sole 24 Ore said. (*) Telecom Italia top shareholder Vivendi is concerned about depreciation of the incumbent's fixed network and is in a hurry to sell it, La Stampa said citing sources close to the matter.

(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI

Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena will report a first-half loss of more than 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) as it sets aside more money for non-performing loans, German business daily Boersen-Zeitung reported on Tuesday, citing banking sources.

(*) TERNA

The Italian power grid company is looking at potential acquisitions in Central Europe, Terna CEO Luigi Ferraris told Il Sole 24 Ore. Terna will likely look at new business in Peru, Chile and Uruguay, Ferraris said.

(*) ITALIAN BANKS

The European Union should tighten restrictions on when governments can inject money into ailing banks, the Head of the Eurozone's Single Resolution Board Elke Koening told the Financial Times.

GENERALI

The insurer said it had agreed the sale of its business in Panama for $172 million.

POSTE ITALIANE

The company said its board had agreed to an indemnity to its former CEO Francesco Caio of 1.58 million euros as well as the severance pay and remuneration he is entitled to under short- and long-term incentive schemes. Caio also receives 426,000 euros for a 12-month non-competition pact and 80,000 euros compensation for rights waived.

BUZZI UNICEM

Buzzi said the Italian competition watchdog had fined it 59.8 million euros over alleged competition restrictive practices. It said the charges were unfounded and it would appeal the decision.

IMA

The packaging company said its tobacco-packaging unit GIMA TT had filed for admission to list its shares on the Milan stock exchange.

DANIELI

Danieli said it had signed a contract with Magnitogorsk to reline a furnace in Russia.

BANCA IFIS

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1230 GMT).

MASSIMO ZANETTI

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

