Italy - Factors to watch on Aug. 11

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases July final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy's government has extended the deadline for Telecom Italia to hand over a report detailing the role its top shareholder Vivendi has in managing the company, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

In an interview in La Repubblica, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda answered a question on the threat of the government using golden powers to block Vivendi's conquest of Telecom Italia by saying it had nothing to do with retaliation against France for its opposition to Italy's Fincantieri taking a majority stake in shipyard STX France. Calenda also said he would be re-proposing, but with no retroactive effect, an idea calling on investors buying over 5 or 10 percent of a company to state their intentions.

The five board members representing minority interests in Telecom Italia have asked for the question of Vivendi's control of the phone group and corporate governance to be included in the agenda of the company's next board meeting, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Board meeting on H1 earnings on Friday.

On Thursday the bank said it had completed its capital increase with the Treasury taking up 593.87 million shares for 3.85 billion euros. The state now has around 53 percent of the lender.

(*) UNICREDIT

The bank is gearing up to sell a stake of around 11.6 percent in the Bank of Italy to meet rules that single shareholders can't own over 3 percent, Corriere della Sera said, citing the lender's half-yearly results report.

BANCO BPM

The lender said on Thursday it had received authorization from the European Central Bank to include all its first-half profits in its CET 1 capital ratio.

(*) CREDEM

The bank could be ready to think seriously about possible M&A operations in a year, general manager Nazzareno Gregori said in an interview in Il Sole 24 Ore.

ENI

Eni and U.S. oil and gas firm Anadarko signed agreements with the Mozambique government on Thursday to build two liquefied natural gas terminals in the southern African country.

FINCANTIERI

The company will not agree to accept a stake in STX France of less than 51 percent because that was the agreement, Italy's Industry minister Carlo Calenda reiterated in an interview ini La Repubblica.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................