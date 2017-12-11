Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 11

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Libya’s U.N.-backed government agreed with Italy on Saturday to establish a joint operations room for tackling migrant smugglers and traffickers as part of efforts to curb migrant flows towards Europe, according to a statement.

Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said that the Democratic Party, which he leads, will not seeks alliances with Silvio Berlusconi should it win the next national elections, speaking in an interview with la Repubblica on Sunday.

ECONOMY

Italy must do more in terms of reforms, addressing labour market rigidities, its financial sector and “appropriately confronting” its bad loans, said IMF director Christine Lagarde in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday.

Lagarde added that the country should cut its debt and that keeping public accounts in order should be done at an “appropriate pace”.

ISTAT releases October retail trade data (0900 GMT).

OECD releases October composite leading indicator (1100 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases October data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

COMPANIES (*) UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank by assets is mulling a tie-up with a foreign lender to strengthen its presence in overseas markets, Affari&Finanza/la Repubblica reported on Monday. The group is looking at Commerzbank and SocGen as possible partners, the daily reported, adding the bank is also considering selling a chunk of soured loans.

(*) LUXOTTICA

Once merged with Essilor, the new group will hire “a professional CEO”, the head of Essilor Hubert Sagnieres said, without putting a timeframe, the Financial Times reported on Monday. The plan is supported by Luxottica’s founder Leonardo Del Vecchio and Sagniers ruled himself out, the report added.

(*) GENERALI

Barclays raised the group’s target price to 13.8 euros from 13.2 euros. (*) UNIPOL

Barclays cut the target price to 4 euros from 4.2 euros.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações, a unit of TIM, sees no “transformational” opportunities in mergers and acquisitions in the short term, but there are smaller targets that could help expand networks, Chief Executive Stefano De Angelis said on Friday.

The provider launched an expansion of its fiber-to-the-home service outside the country’s two biggest cities on Friday.

MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA

CEO Pier Silvo Berlusconi said he hoped the shared interest over TV content with Telecom Italia (TIM) could pave the way to a truce with France’s Vivendi, speaking in a interview published late on Sunday.

(*) ENEL

The energy group is not interested in buying Telecom Italia’s fixed line network, Enel CEO Francesco Starace told L‘Economia/Corriere della Sera on Monday, adding all the shareholders of Open Fiber unit agree on this issue.

The group may extend share buy back beyond November 2018, Starace said in the interview, adding that the ratio between net debt and EBITDA will fall to 2.1 times in the coming years.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

After a capital increase, the bank is looking to a possible tie-up, Affari&Finanza/la Repubblica reported on Monday.

(*) SAIPEM

The Italian oil service group, which will present the 2018-2021 business plan in February-March, is looking at expanding its presence in the wind farms business, CEO Stefano Cao told L‘Economia/Corriere della Sera on Monday.

(*) PININFARINA

The group bets on new contracts from China in the electric car business La Stampa reported on Monday after the Chinese Vice Premier Ma Kai visited the car maker’s plant near Turin.

(*) OVS

OVS investor BC Partners is sounding out potential buyers for its stake in the retail group, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

Board meeting on Q3 results.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The integration of the customer databases of the Veneto banks, bought by Intesa Sanpaolo, with the lender’s will be completed by Monday, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

BANCO BPM

Italy’s Banca Ifis, a Deutsche Bank unit, Polish Kruk and private equity firm AnaCap will be among seven bidders for a 1.8 billion euro non-guaranteed bad loan portfolio of the Italian bank, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday. The so-called “Sun” portfolio, for which offers will be submitted by Monday, is divided in a 1 billion portfolio and a 780 million one, the report added.

BANKING SECTOR

New banking rules agreed by global regulators in the Basel Committee will have a smaller impact than the conditions that were being initially analysed, the Director General of the Italian banking association ABI said on Saturday to la Repubblica. Giovanni Sabatini added the rules must not hit European growth and that they should be “respected in substance... but with reasonable flexibility”.

France’s Credit Agricole, which has taken over three small Italian ailing banks, does not have M&A targets in the immediate future but is rather thinking of integrating what it has bought, its Chief Executive said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore. The bank is not considering a listing in Italy, though it trusts the country, which it sees as “a second domestic market”, CEO Philippe Brassac added.

The preliminary hearing of the trial against top executives of lender Popolare di Vicenza is scheduled for Dec. 12, La Stampa reported on Sunday.

FINCANTIERI, LEONARDO

Should the shipbuilder and France’s group Naval win a tender to supply Canada with 15 frigate ships, onboard defence systems would be supplied by French group Thales - a Naval shareholder- excluding Italy’s Leonardo, la Repubblica reported on Saturday. (*) Goldman Sachs raised Leonardo to “BUY” from “Neutral”.

ENAV

The air traffic controller aims to increase its revenues abroad, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

ALITALIA

Talks between the state-appointed commissioners and Germany’s Lufthansa over the sale of the carrier are intensifying, with a new meeting set for Dec. 15 and a possible finalisation of the deal in January, Il Messaggero reported on Saturday. U.S. private equity Cerberus and airline EasyJet are not giving sufficient guarantees for Alitalia, the report added.

The offers of Lufthansa and Cerberus have the same likelihood of being accepted, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday, citing sources close to the matter.

A2A

The regional utility will put all the networks for the Lombardy region in a single one if the municipal authorities involved will give their green light to the plan in the next days, reported Il Sole 24 Ore on Saturday. A2A will control about 40 percent of the Como and Monza utility group Acsm-Agam, which in turn incorporates the utilities for smaller towns, the report added.

MAIRE TECNIMONT

The group will focus on the petrochemical sector and will keep investing in technology, but is also very interested in the production of renewable energy and wants to “expand (its) geographical presence”, said CEO Pierroberto Folgiero in an interview with Milano Finanza on Saturday.

JUVENTUS FC

Inter Milan stayed top of Serie A and unbeaten after 16 games on Saturday after surviving their toughest test so far by holding title-holders Juventus to a 0-0 draw in Turin.

Trade ex-dividend: ASTM of 0.214 euro per share as 2017 interim dividend; DIGITAL BROS of 0.15 euro per share.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................