Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

(*) Italian parties have agreed next year’s general election should be held on March 4, la Repubblica reported.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases October industrial output (0900 GMT).

Public debt chief Maria Cannata speaks before parliamentary committee.

Banking association ABI holds Executive Committee with Industry Minister Carlo Calenda (0900 GMT).

COMPANIES

SNAM

(*) Gas flows from Russia, interrupted by a blast at the Baumgarten gas hub in Austria, resumed at 2000 GMT on Tuesday, a spokesman for Italian gas grid operator Snam SRG.MI said.

ATLANTIA

Italy’s largest motorway operator is examining legal action to stay in the $20 billion bidding war for Spanish rival Abertis amid concerns it will be frozen out of the contest, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The move comes after two Spanish ministers asked the CNMV, the country’s stock markets and merger deals regulator, to revoke the approval it granted in October for Atlantia’s bid, which has also been cleared by the EU’s competition regulators.

TELECOM ITALIA (TIM)

CEO Amos Genish meets Industry Minister Carlo Calenda (1600 GMT).

(*) The meeting at the industry ministry in the late afternoon will be preceded by two other meetings during the day between Telecom Italia and the country’s antitrust and telecommunications authorities, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. Telecom Italia has requested such meetings and a possible spin-off of the fixed-line network could be discussed.

(*) U.S. TV group Discovery Communications, infrastructure fund F2i and broadcasting tower groups EI Towers and Rai Way are looking at Persidera, the unit put up for sale by Telecom Italia, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. EI Towers and Rai Way may face antitrust issues and could team up with private equity groups, it added.

(*) FERRARI

The car maker plans to boost production by double assembly shifts to two a day in 2018 as deliveries are on track to reach its annual target of 9,000 vehicles one year ahead of schedule, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

UNICREDIT

(*) CEO Jean Pierre Mustier ruled out in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore that UniCredit could be interested in entering the insurance sector directly but said it would always prefer partnerships.

The bank said on Monday that shareholders exercising withdrawal rights following the decision to scrap a 5 percent voting rights cap could not exceed 0.25 percent of the bank’s share capital.

(*) BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

EXANE BNP Paribas has cut its rating on the stock to “underperform” from “neutral”

IVS GROUP

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1400 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................