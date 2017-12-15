Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 15

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases October data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

Rome, “Rome Investment Forum 2017 - Financing Long-Term Europe” starts; ends on Dec. 16. Expected attendees include Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, insurers’ association ANIA President and Poste Italiane Maria Bianca Farina (0830 GMT).

Rome, ISTAT presents report on “Fair and Sustainable Wellness” with President Giorgio Alleva (0915 GMT).

Paris, OECD presents report on skills demands and supply in Italy’s labour market (1000 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury offers five bonds in swap of maximum 2 billion euro 5.00 percent BTP bond due Aug. 1, 2039: CTZ bonds due March 28, 2018; CCTeu bonds due April 15, 2018; 4.50 percent BTP bonds due Aug. 1, 2018; 2.50 percent BTP bonds due May 1, 2019; 1.50 percent BTP bond due Aug. 1, 2019.

COMPANIES

MEDIASET, VIVENDI

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (1000 GMT.

Shareholders are expected to approve governance changes on Friday that could stem the influence of France’s Vivendi , the private Italian broadcaster’s second largest investor.

Vivendi could in theory lend its shares to a series of other parties, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

Lawyers in the dispute between Mediaset and Vivendi over the failed pay TV sale have agreed to ask the judge at a hearing set for December 19 for a postponement to 2018, Il Messaggero said, adding talks were advanced but needed a few more weeks. The commercial agreement between Mediaset and Telecom Italia should be wrapped up by the weekend under which Telecom will pay 400 million euros to buy content, the paper said. (*) The absence of Vivendi at Friday’s Mediaset shareholder meeting is to be seen as a signal of peace, La Stampa said. The paper also said Vivendi will pay a sum of money on top of that paid by Telecom Italia to Mediaset in their planned commercial joint venture, agreeing also to reduce its stake in Mediaset to 5 percent in return for Mediaset withdrawing its 3 billion euro claim over a failed pay TV deal.

POSTE ITALIANE

Italy’s Post office and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) on Thursday signed a three-year deal for the management of postal savings, with remuneration for the postal operator linked for the first time to performance targets.

LUXOTTICA

The eyewear maker and French lens manufacturer Essilor are set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval for their 48 billion-euro ($57 billion) merger, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The Italian luxury goods brand said on Thursday it could not confirm the targets it had set for the next three years in its business plan as 2018 would be another year of transition.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

Capital Research and Management raised their stake in the online luxury goods retailer to 10.087 percent from 5.721 percent as of Dec 4, according to a filing published on Thursday by Italian market regulator Consob.

TELECOM ITALIA

The group said on Thursday it had provided Italian market watchdog Consob with information regarding the joint venture with France’s Canal+, as requested by the regulator on Dec. 4.

ENEL

The Brazilian power sector is set to receive a boost in coming days from a varied, yet solid, set of investors including local and foreign utilities, private equity firms and Asian conglomerates, officials and market participants said on Thursday. Enel was among the companies mentioned.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Ignacio Jacquotot, head of the lender’s foreign banks division, said in an interview ini Il Giornale the group had no acquisition plans

Multimedia guide presentation on the “Intesa Sanpaolo Skyscraper” with Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro in Turin (1000 GMT).

(*) BPER BANCA

The bank will approve a bad loan securitisation programme with state guarantees in January worth 1.8 billion euros, MF said.

ANIMA HOLDING

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings (1030 GMT).

ASTALDI

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0800 GMT).

GRUPPO WASTE ITALIA

The board appointed on Tursday Robeerto Maggio as new Chief Executive.

EQUITA

The group said on Thursday its nine months profit was up 27.1 percent compared to the same period last year.

BUZZI UNICEM

Asset manager Blackrock held 5.067 percent of shares in the group as of Dec.12, according to a filing published on Thursday by Italian market regulator Consob.

IPO

Italian high-speed rail firm NTV plans an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares before national elections, due early next year, one source close to the matter said on Thursday.

