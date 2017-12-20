Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

Rome, former UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni speaks before Parliament’s commission on banks. (0930 GMT).

Rome, ISTAT presents first permanent census on non-profit institutions with President Giorgio Alleva (1330 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills and CTZ bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 27.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

Tim Partecipacoes SA CEO Stefano De Angelis will likely come back to Italy to become Telecom Italia executive director, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing newswire news agency Radiocor.

French telecom group Iliad will likely launch its business in Italy in the second quarter of next year, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing newswire Bloomberg. (*) MEDIASET, TELECOM ITALIA

A contract to buy TV content, under discussion between phone company Telecom Italia and broadcaster Mediaset, could be worth 460 million euros over a six-year period, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER

Lawyers for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and owners of the automaker’s diesel-powered vehicles are in settlement talks over allegations of excess diesel emissions, a court-appointed adviser said Tuesday.

ENI

A fire on Tuesday morning at Italy’s 200,000 barrel per day Milazzo oil refinery injured three workers, according to a statement on the refinery website. (*) Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Wednesday it had produced its first gas from the Zohr field in Egypt, the largest gas discovery ever made in the Mediterranean.

(*) TREVI

The company’s signalled cash call could be to the tune of 200-300 million euros, MF said. State lender CDP is ready to invest, it added.

ITALGAS

Italgas said on Tuesday it had signed a loan agreement for 360 million euros with the EIB.

LEONARDO

Italian defence company Leonardo said on Tuesday it would approve its new business plan on Jan. 30, the first under Chief Executive Alessandro Profumo.

BANCO BPM

The Italian lender said on Tuesday its board had approved the sale of two without-recourse, unsecured bad loan portfolios worth aa gross 1.8 billion euros.

BANCA CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Shareholders in mid-sized Italian bank Creval backed a restructuring plan on Tuesday by approving a new share issue for up to 700 million euros.

The bank’s chairman said the aim was to wrap up the cash call before the Italian general elections.

(*) BIO-ON

The group said on Wednesday it had signed a partnership with Kartell, which enters into Bio-On Capital via its parent Felofin, acquiring a 2 percent stake and with investment of 10 million euro.

FRENDY ENERGY, EDISON

Edison said on Tuesday it had an overall 71.248 percent of Frendy Energy after the end of a bid on the company which won 42.4 percent support.

TOD‘S

Inauguration ceremony for new factory with Chairman Diego Della Valle at Pescara del Tronto (1000 GMT).

