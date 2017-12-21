Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 21

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 28.

Treasury said on Wednesday it would sell 6.5 billion euros in six-month bills and up to 2.5 billion euros in zero-coupon bonds at an auction on Dec. 27.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

AUTOGRILL

The motorway and airport caterer said on Thursday it was in exclusive talks with Groupe Soufflet to buy Le CroBag, a railway food retailer present in Germany, Austria and Poland.

TELECOM ITALIA

The company’s auditors are considering whether to challenge in court the board’s approval of a joint-venture with Vivendi’s pay-TV arm Canal+, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

Italy’s communications regulator AGCOM has fined telecoms operators Telecom Italia, Wind Tre, Vodafone and Fastweb 1.16 million euros each for using a 28-day billing process that results in customers being charged more over a 12-month period, the watchdog said in a statement.

ATLANTIA

Italian infrastructure group Atlantia has asked Spain’s Abertis to request an authorisation from the Spanish government to transfer its motorway concessions in case of change of owner, a source close to the deal said on Wednesday.

The move could be a way to avoid that the takeover offer launched by Atlantia on Abertis is blocked by courts, the source said.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank has signed an accord with trade unions which will allow it to cut 9,000 people by mid-2020 mostly through an early retirement scheme, translating into annual savings of around 675 million euros from 2021.

The bank is considering merging its wealth management units Eurizon Capital and Eurizon SGR as part of a new business plan, due early next year, which will be discussed at a board meeting on Thursday, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

ENEL

The company said it had won a tender in Brazil to build 618 MW of renewable energy capacity and will spend about $750 million on the project.

ENI

Royal Dutch Shell and Eni have been ordered to stand trial over alleged corruption in Nigeria with the Italian major’s chief executive among those indicted.

UNICREDIT

CNP Assurances and UniCredit said on Wednesday they have renewed their life insurance business partnership in Italy.

CEO Jean Pierre Mustier reiterated in an interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt that UniCredit wants to grow organically when asked about a possible interest for Commerzbank .

(*) BANCO BPM

CEO Giuseppe Castagna told Il Messaggero the bank would consider by the spring whether it has room to do more on bad loans than envisaged under a plan agreed with the European Central Bank which it plans to complete by mid-2018, ahead of an end-2019 deadline.

A joint-venture agreed with insurer Cattolica Assicurazioni is set to start in March-April, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

BANCA CARIGE

CEO Paolo Fiorentino has invested 300,000 euros to buy shares in the bank by taking up rights left unsubscribed by shareholders in a recently concluded cash call, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

CFO Andrea Soro has also bought new shares in the bank spending 49,020 euros, a separate regulatory filing showed.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Creval said its board had exercised the mandate it received from shareholders this week and would seek to launch a share issue for a maximum of 700 million euros in the first quarter of 2018.

SPACE4

Debuts on MIV segment; listing ceremony (0730 GMT).

STEFANEL

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (1000 GMT).

IPO, VALENTINO

Italian fashion house Valentino plans to list on the Milan stock market sometime from late 2018, with its Qatari owner planning to sell around a quarter of the company in an initial public offering of shares, a source close to the matter said.

