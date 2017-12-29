Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 29

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Italy will vote on March 4 in an election expected to produce a hung parliament, instability and possible market turbulence in the euro zone’s third largest economy.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November and Q3 producer prices data (0900 GMT) and and monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in December (1000 GMT).

Energy Authority AEEGSI releases energy and gas fees effective from Jan. 1, 2018.

DEBT

Investors hoovered up Italy’s government bonds at an auction on Thursday as demand for the country’s debt picked up again at higher yields after a recent sell-off prompted by concerns over an upcoming election.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italy’s antitrust authority has fined Telecom Italia and Vodafone Italia a total of around 10 million euros for abusing their dominant market position regarding service related to the mass-sending of corporate SMS, the watchdog said in a statement. TIM was fined 3.7 million euros and Vodafone Italia 5.8 million euros.

UBI BANCA

The lender said the ECB had set its minimum CET 1 ratio requirement for 2018 at 8.625 percent.

PRELIOS

The sale of a stake of 44.86 percent in Prelios to Lavaredo, an investment vehicle of Burlington Loan Management at 0.116 euros per share was concluded and Lavaredo will now launch a mandatory takeover offer on the remaining shares in the company at the same price, the selling investors said in a joint statement. Prelios separately said that Fabrizio Palenzona would join the company’s board.

A2A, ACSM-AGAM

The companies said the validity of a memorandum of understanding with other utilities was extended to Jan. 31.

UNIPOL

After the dissolution of Finsoe, Coop Alleanza 3.0 holds a stake of 22.148 percent of Unipol Group, the cooperative group said in a statement, adding it does not believe to exercise any control over Unipol’s management nor any particular influence. Coop Alleanza also said it had signed a three-year shareholder pact with other Unipol investors. The pact relates to a combined shareholding in Unipol of 30.053 percent.

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The European Central Bank’s Single Supervisory Mechanism has raised concerns about the high number of board members chosen from the list put forward by the lender’s main shareholder, the Italian Treasury, Il Messaggero said. The SSM approved the bank’s new by-laws, but added the monitoring of the situation would continue, the paper added.

Beyond the bank’s two main shareholders, the Italian state and insurer Generali, the list of investors includes the likes of BlackRock, Lyxor, Classic Fund Management, Deutsche Bank, UBS, among others, with each holding a share of less than 1 percent, MF said, citing data compiled by Bloomberg.

(*) CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The lender’s planned capital increase could be launched on Feb. 5 to be concluded before national elections in March, Il Messaggero said.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The ECB its watch over Carige, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding the lender’s board would meet at the end of January to assess the progress on its business plan to 2020. The paper adds that Sga has a stake of 5 percent in the lender.

AMBIENTHESIS

The company said it had won a contract for reclamation works worth 2 million euros.

DAMIANI

Board meeting on H1 results.

STEFANEL

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (0900 GMT).

