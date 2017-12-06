Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 6

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of 12-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Dec. 12.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIASET

Telecom Italia, whose top shareholder is France’s Vivendi, said on Tuesday it would look into whether a separation of its fixed line network was needed to address competition concerns from Italian authorities.

Italy’s biggest phone group will also pursue talks with Mediaset on a new content deal, a move sources say could help settle a bitter dispute between Vivendi and the broadcaster owned by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. (*) TIM could agree to pay 400 million euros over several years to buy content from Mediaset, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding negotiations between the two groups to settle the legal dispute were in the home stretch. (*) TIM’s auditing board could present a complaint to the Italian market watchdog Consob on the joint venture between TIM and Vivendi’s pay-TV arm Canal+, Il Sole 24 Ore said. (*) BANCA CARIGE

Italian regional lender Banca Carige said on Wednesday it sold a portfolio of gross bad loans worth 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) and its platform to manage bad debt to Credito Fondiario.

Foreign funds Algebris, Pimco and two others British investors could buy into the bank’s rights issue, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The daily added that the European Central Bank could give its green light to Carige’s investor Malacalza raising its stake in the lender to 28 percent if Malacalza pledges not to interfere in the running of the bank.

(*) BPER

The bank has already started the process to sell Banco di Sardegna’s bad loans and could kick off the disposal of other bad loans by the end of the year, BPER CEO Alessandro Vandelli told il Sole 24 Ore. The CEO confirmed the plan to reduce its gross NPE ratio to 13.5 percent by 2020 and said that the target could be reached earlier than forecast. It added the bank had enough capital to reach a even lower NPE ratio if nedded. (*) LEONARDO, FINCANTIERI

The defence group CEO said that Orizzonte Sistemi, a joint venture between Leonardo and Fincantieri, should take part in a partnership between Fincantieri and France’s Naval Group, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

SNAM

The gas grid company said on Tuesday that the regulatory authority approved 2018 allowed revenues for transport, dispatching and metering businesses set at 1,947 million euro​s.

BANCA CARIGE

Capital increase ends.

GAMING GROUP GAMENET

Expected to debut on main segment.

FERROVIE NORD MILANO

The board of the regional railway group has approved the creation of a joint-venture with local public transportation groups ATB Mobilità and Brescia Mobilità, it said on Tuesday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................