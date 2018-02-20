Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 20

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Some 200 Italian companies exploring deals in infrastructure, energy, and agriculture in Albania were told on Monday their poor neighbour offered lower taxes and less red tape than at home.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Feb. 23.

COMPANIES

POSTE ITALIANE

The group said on Monday net profit rose nearly 11 percent last year to 689 million euros, just above analyst expectations. Chief Financial Officer Roberto Giacchi said a labour strike at the group’s courier division had a negative impact of about 50 million euros in the last quarter.

BANCO BPM, UBI BANCA, BPER BANCA

Several Italian banks holding in aggregate 8 percent of payment services group Nexi are in talks to sell their stakes to investment funds Advent, Bain and Clessidra, which are Nexi’s majority owners, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. Offers are due by June and the valuation for the entire company ranges between 2.15 billion and 3 billion euros.

TELECOM ITALIA

A joint-bid submitted by Rai Way and F2i for Persidera values the Telecom Italia’s unit at 250 million euros, Corriere della Sera reported. The figure is in line with the unit’s book value but below Telecom’s expectations.

The offer is below 250 million euros, MF reported, adding Telecom Italia had been looking for a 350 million euro valuation.

ATLANTIA

German builder Hochtief said on Monday it would adjust its bid for Abertis to 18.36 euros per share from 18.76 euros per share if the Spanish airports and motorway operator approved its 2017 gross dividend of 0.40 euros per share.

(*) TISCALI, ENEL

The telecoms group is set to file a complaint with Italy’s antitrust authority against Enel Open Fiber over a breach of competition rules in providing fibre-optic services in the cities of Milan and Cagliari, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

TERNA

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

M&C

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (1000 GMT).

