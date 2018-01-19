Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 19

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

UNICREDIT

CEO Jean Pierre Mustier told Reuters he had a long-term commitment to the bank when asked about a report that he was the preferred candidate for the top job at Deutsche Bank.

Asked about consolidation in the banking industry, Mustier said a merger risked hindering a bank’s transformation and reiterated that UniCredit’s business plan is based on organic growth.

MEDIASET

The decision to restart talks on the joint venture between Telecom Italia and Vivendi’s Canal Plus has put back a solution to the dispute between Mediaset and Vivendi over the failed deal to sell the French giant pay TV unit Premium, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

GEOX

The Italian shoemaker said on Thursday it was set to appoint senior Gucci manager Matteo Mascazzini as its new chief executive from next month, replacing Gregorio Borgo.

POSTE ITALIANE

Italy’s post office said on Thursday it aimed to reap at least 1.8 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in fees this year from selling postal bonds and certificates on behalf of state lender CDP.

BANCO BPM

France’s BNP Paribas BNPP.PA is the frontrunner to buy the depositary banking business of Italy’s Banco BPM, which could be worth around 200 million euros ($245 million), two sources close to the matter said.

(*) CREVAL

The bank’s 700 million euro capital increase should kick off on February 19, Il Messaggero said. Mediobanca and Citi are readying to pick three more lenders for the banking consortium, it said.

CARRARO

The Italian group said on Thursday it had approved issuing a bond for up to 180 million euros.

In an interview in Il Corriere della Sera the company’s chairman Enrico Carraro said the bond would help support the business plan, adding the company would try to beat the plan’s targets in less than five years.

(*) MONDADORI

MF says the publisher could sell its TU Style publication, adding this might not be the only disposal.

IPO, ITALY RAILWAYS

The plan to list Italy’s high-speed train service will have to wait the outcome of the general elections in March, the CEO of Italian railways Renato Mazzoncini said on Thursday, as cited by Il Sole 24 Ore. The CEO told the paper if the aim of any IPO was to fund the acquisition of new trains, the green bond it had issued at record low interest rates in December was a better option than a listing.

(*) ALITALIA

Air France-KLM have asked for access to the data room in the process to sell Alitalia, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

BB BIOTECH

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

IMA

Bondholders’ meeting.

LUCISANO MEDIA GROUP

Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meetings.

