Italy - Factors to watch on Jan. 3

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednes.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

(*) POLITICS

Northern League leader Matteo Salvini, who is running for prime minister, said the Euro currency “at these conditions, was a mistake... to which we will find a remedy”, speaking in an interview with la Repubblica.

ECONOMY

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of some 53.2 billion euros in 2017, around 5.4 billion euros wider than the year before, the Treasury said on Tuesday.

COMPANIES

EU financial markets directive MiFID II becomes effective as of today.

Bourse After Hours market closed.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Italy car sales fell 3.17 percent in December and Fiat Chrysler said its market share stood at 26.4 percent, up from 25.25 percent in November.

EXOR

Fitch Ratings affirmed Exor unit PartnerRe’s ratings. The Rating Outlook is Stable.

EDISON

Tender offer on Frendy Energy shares ends (re-opened on Dec. 27, 2017).

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The European Central Bank has expressed concerns over the cumbersome role of the lender’s top shareholder Vittorio Malacalza, the presidency of Giuseppe Tesauro - not incisive enough - and the governance of the bank, in a letter dated Dec. 28, Il Messaggero reported.

(*) BANKING SECTOR

Some 3,000 bank branches will be closed by 2019, La Stampa reported, citing an industry analysis published by banking union Fabi. In the next four years some 25,000 workers will voluntarily leave their jobs in the sector, Fabi’s national secretary Lando Sileoni is quoted as saying in the report.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................