Italy - Factors to watch on July 21

POLITICS

All packets of pasta and rice so0ld in Italy will have to include labels of origin showing where the produce was grown, the government ruled on Thursday, in a move it said was aimed at protecting local farmers.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of CTZ and BTPei bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 26.

COMPANIES

ITALIAN BANKS

Banking bailout fund Atlante has effectively lost a 3.4 billion euro ($3.96 billion)investment it made in two Veneto-based lenders after the two banks were liquidated by the government, Quaestio, the manager of Atlante, said on Thursday. (*) Italy’s banking sector will lose 67,000 employees between 2007 and 2023 as a result of already implemented restructuring plans and agreements with labour unions, la Repubblica reported citing a report by the country’s Fisac-Cgil banking labour union. Some 17,000 new workers will be employed in the same period of time, the report added.

(*) BANCA CARIGE, doBank

Lonestar, doBank and Credito Fondiario are among possible candidates interested in acquiring 1.2 billion euros in bad loans that the lender intends to sell, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The chosen operator is also expected to manage a further tranche of bad loans, worth another 1.2 billion, the report added.

A month and a half or two will be needed to reach a short list and the deal should be closed by the end of the year, or by the first months of 2018, it added.

The single largest shareholder of the bank, the Malacalza family, will not write down its 17.58 percent share in the Genoa-based lender, Il Sole 24 Ore said in a separate report.

(*) ATLANTIA

Spanish Construction and services group ACS could launch a counter-bid for Abertis, to compete with the one made in May by Italy’s Atlantia, Spanish daily Expansion reported, citing financial sources..

ACS confirmed it is studying a counter-bid on Abertis but still has not taken a decision.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

The announcement of a public event with chief executive Flavio Cattaneo, to be held the day before the phone group announces its H1 accounts, rules out an imminent exit of the top manager from the company, il Giornale reported. Vivendi manager Amos Genish could be picked as board member, representing the French group, but will not be given the key role as advisor to chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine, the report added.

ENEL

Electricity suppliers Enel Distribucion and CGE are facing regulator sanctions and claims for compensation after thousands of homes in Chile suffered days without power following a snowstorm on Saturday.

A2A

The company will assess all options to protect its interests after a Montenegro court blocked the sale of its 41.7 percent stake in power utility Elektroprivreda Crne Gore, the chief executive of A2A told reporters on Thursday.

SALINI IMPREGILO, ANSALDO STS

The government of President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Thursday it has resolved bureaucratic issues that had delayed construction of a $5.66 billion metro line in the capital Lima and a $1.5 billion expansion of the country’s main airport. Salini and Ansaldo are part of a consortium building Line 2 of the metro in Lima.

ITALGAS

Independent board member Barbara Borra has resigned due to other professional commitments, the company said on Thursday.

BB BIOTECH

Board meeting on H1 results.

DEALS

DUCATI, EDIZIONE HOLDING

The Benetton’s investment vehicle Edizione Holding is vying with motorbike firms and buyout funds to secure control of Italian motorcycle brand Ducati in a deal worth between $1 billion and $1.4 billion, sources told Reuters.

(*) ALITALIA, INTESA SAN PAOLO

Deadline to submit non-binding offers.

The airline’s sale process could be pushed forward as Italy’s politicians are reluctant of having to present cuts for the carrier - or a winding up plan in case there are no offers - just before national elections, due by May 2018, reported la Repubblica.

Etihad, which has a 49 percent stake in Alitalia, did not approve the accounts of Loyalty, the company that manages the airline’s frequent flyer programme, after the group’s board refused to extend the length of the current miles programme, il Messaggero reported, citing legal sources.

Etihad owns 75 percent of Loyalty but the red light was imposed by the board as the decision is considered an extraordinary one, the report added.

