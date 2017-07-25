Italy - Factors to watch on July 25

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

A French diplomatic initiative aimed at resolving Libya’s long-running crisis angered Italian officials on Monday, who saw it as another example of newly elected President Emmanuel Macron snubbing Rome.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases May industry orders and sales data (0800 GMT).

Assogestioni expected to release June fund flows data.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 28.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia has agreed to pay CEO Flavio Cattaneo 25 million euros gross to step down as head of the group, a move that could strengthen the hand of shareholder Vivendi.

Amos Genish, a top executive at French media giant Vivendi, will be appointed General Manager at Telecom Italia, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

Vivendi’s pay TV unit Canal+ has proposed to Telecom Italia the creation of a joint venture to acquire audiovisual rights and to produce films and TV series, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Monday. (*) It’s been weeks that Italy’s government is again looking at the possibility of creating a single entity to manage the country’s telecoms infrastructure assets, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

LUXOTTICA

The Italian eyewear group is on track to meet full-year targets and win regulatory approval for its planned merger with France’s Essilor, it said on Monday, after its first-half underlying operating profit came in just ahead of forecasts.

Luxottica, Essilor said they had jointly filed with the antitrust authorities in the United States, Canada and Brazil, three of the five jurisdictions whose approval is a condition to close the merger. (*) JP Morgan raised its target price on the company to 51 euros from 49 euros.

SAIPEM (*) The Italian oil services group trimmed its guidance for the year on Tuesday on tough market conditions after second quarter results missed expectations.

Results followed by conference call.

(*) CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The bank’s Director General Mauro Selvetti told MF the bank has small portfolios of bad loans it planned to sell in the second half of the year and was also assessing whether to start tackling also unlikely-to-pay loans through cooperation deals with restructuring specialists.

(*) BANCO BPM

The lender kicked off on July 13 the proposed reorganisation of its Banca Aletti and Banca Akros units and talks with unions are set to continue this week, MF reported citing one source.

(*) BANKS

Lenders are likely to include in their first-half results an initial assessment of the impact of new IFRS9 accounting rules, MF reported.

(*) ATLANTIA, ACS

Spanish group ACS is expected to decide this week whether a counter bid on Abertis is doable, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Production at the auto maker’s plant in Termoli in Italy was due to resume at 2200 CET on Monday after the factory had been evacuated in the afternoon by way of precaution following a large fire in the region.

(*) AZIMUT HOLDING

The company expects to post a first-half normalised net profit as estimated by market at around 120 million euros, chairman Pietro Giuliani told Il Sole 24 Ore.

FERRARI

Ferrari said on Monday the sponsorship agreement with UPS had been renewed.

EI TOWERS

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.

FINCANTIERI

Board meeting on H1 results.

INWIT

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.

