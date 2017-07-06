Italy - Factors to watch on July 6

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

DEBT

Italy's Treasury said on Wednesday it will assign up to 2 billion euros of a Feb. 2033 bond in an exchange auction on July 7, 2017.

ECONOMY

EU Commission Budget Commissioner Gunther Oettinger speaks before Senate and Chamber of Deputies Budget committees (1130 GMT).

Ministerial conference on "A Shared Responsibility for a Common Goal: Solidarity and Security" with ministers from Libya, Niger, Tunisia, Egypt, Chad, Ethiopia, Sudan, Germany, Austria, Spain, France, Netherlands, Malta, Estonia, European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, assistant high commissioner for protection at the UNHCR Volker Turk (0730 GMT); followed by news conference (1030 GMT) in Rome.

Anti-corruption authority ANAC President Raffaele Cantone presents annual report in Rome (0900 GMT).

Italy's aerospace and defence companies association AIAD holds conference on "Perspectives, risks and opportunities of the Italian defence industry", with Defence minister Roberta Pinotti, Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo and Fincantieri CEO Giuseppe Bono.

COMPANIES (*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA Italian bank rescue fund Atlante expects a return rate of 8 to 12 percent from the bad loan portfolio of lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena, an Italian newspaper said on Thursday.

The head of the biggest banking union Lando Sileoni said he is satisfied for the agreement reached over the lay-offs at the lender and says that CEO Marco Morelli cut by half the job cuts the European union wanted, speaking in an interview with La Stampa. He added that in both the Monte dei Paschi and the Veneto banks deals the "intervention of the state was crucial". (*) BANCA CARIGE

The lender said on Thursday it sold bad loans worth 938.3 million euros to Brisca Securitisation vehicle on June 16.

The lender expects rating agencies to lift its credit rating, an essential step to be granted a state guarantee for the securitisation of a 940 euro bad loan portfolio, reported Corriere della Sera.

Almost 15 percent of the bank's capital exchanged hands in the last, la Repubblica reported, citing analysts hypothesizing a possible takeover of the bank.

(*) UBI BANCA

The lender said on Wednesday that take up of its 400 million euro capital increase was 99.99 percent after all non-exercised rights were subscribed in the first stock market trading session. The remaining shares will be subscribed by Credit Suisse, Banca Imi, Banco Santander and Mediobanca. (*) TELECOM ITALIA

The phone incumbent will hold an extraordinary board meeting on Friday to examine the proposal by Vivendi to transfer 70 percent of the group's broadcasting services group Persidera into a trust, Il Messaggero reported. The move will allow Telecom to proceed with the sale of the asset as pledged to the European Commission but could "challenge the equilibria within the company", il Messaggero added without giving further details.

Three funds have been admitted to a due diligence for the phone group's Cassiopea project, which aims to roll-out broadband in those areas where no operator wants to invest, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The aim is to define the operation before the summer break and the new company that will be formed will be financed with debt for 70 percent, with equity representing between 210 million and 280 million euros, the report added.

(*) SAIPEM

The group had order for 2.2 billion euros in the first six months of the year, down compared to 3.3 billion euros in the same period last year, reported MF.

(*) ATLANTIA

The European Commission has given its green light to extend the concessions for national highways, including those of Atlantia's Italian motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI), several dailies reported. The go ahead will allow some 10 billion euros of investments, Transport Minister Graziano Delrio is quoted as saying.

EXPERT SYSTEM

Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1300 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................