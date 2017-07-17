Italy - Factors to watch on July 17

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

DBRS said on Friday it confirmed Italy's long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings at BBB (high) and its short-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings at R-1 (low). All ratings have a Stable trend.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI

The fate of Telecom Italia's (TIM) chief executive Flavio Cattaneo was unclear on Friday after a report said there were irreconcilable differences between him and the firm's top shareholder Vivendi.

A spat between Cattaneo and Italy's government over the rollout of ultrafast broadband has been resolved, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said in an interview published on Saturday.

Market regulator Consob has asked for an explanation of the situation from TIM, Cattaneo and Vivendi Chief Exeuctive Arnaud de Puyfontaine, who is also chairman of TIM, Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday. The paper said Cattaneo would be unlikely to leave before a TIM board meeting on July 27.

Il Messaggero reported on Sunday, without citing sources that no meeting had yet been planned between Cattaneo and Calenda. The paper also said, without citing sources, that there was speculation Cattaneo could move to broadcaster Mediaset.

(*) UNICREDIT

The bank said on Monday it had signed a definitive agreement for the sale of 17.7 billion euros of bad loans to Pimco and Fortress.

BANCA CARIGE

Moody's said on Friday it had upgraded Banca Carige's long-term deposit rating to B3. The rating agency said in a statement it believe that government support for Carige's deposit and senior unsecured debt was more probable than before.

(*) DIASORIN

CEO Carlo Rosa, in an interview with Corriere della Sera on Monday, does not rule out targeted acquisitions but says organic growth is the priority.

ABITARE IN

Extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1600 GMT).

BIANCAMANO

Board meeting on FY 2015 results, 2016 H1 and FY 2016 results.

CULTI MILANO

Debuts on AIM segment.

