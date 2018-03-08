Italy - Factors to watch on March 8

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

OECD releases ‘Interim Report Economic Outlook’ and January composite leading indicator (1100 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on March 13.

ATLANTIA

Spain’s ACS and Italy’s Atlantia are in talks to break up Abertis in an effort to avoid a bidding war for the highway concessions company, Spanish newspapers Expansion and El Confidencial said on Thursday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Activist fund Elliott’s acquisition of a stake in Telecom Italia (TIM) is not a cause of concern for the phone group and its main shareholder Vivendi, the TIM Chairman and Vivendi CEO said on Thursday in a newspaper interview.

Elliott is working on an alternative project to the TIM CEO and its plans include the idea of listing TIM’s network on the stock market, Il Sole 24 Ore said. (*) Elliott is putting together a slate of candidates to be TIM board members that could possibly include former Enel CEO Fulvio Conti and former Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Enrico Tommaso Cucchiani, La Stampa said.

MEDIASET

Finding an agreement with Mediaset on a legal dispute over a failed pay-TV deal “would make a lot of sense”, Vivendi CEO said on Thursday in an interview with Il Messaggero.

BANCA CARIGE

Shareholder Raffaele Mincione is ready to ask for a shareholder meeting to be called to remove the lender’s board, Il Messaggero said.

CREDITO EMILIANO

The lender is considering tie-ups but not with a bigger bank or a bank with a high exposure to bad loans, Credem Director General Nazzareno Gregori said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore. He ruled out Banca carige and Creval but said Banco Desio would fit the profile even though there was nothing on the table.

(*) ERG

The renewable energy company approved its 2018-2022 business plan which included increasing its dividend to 0.75 euros per share and an extraordinary dividend in 2018 of 0.4 euros per share linked to the sale of petrol station network TotalErg.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Italy’s Brunello Cucinelli pledged on Wednesday to further increase dividends and pay-out this year after proposing to pay investors 0.27 euros per share on 2017 results.

ENI

A deal has been reached to reopen Libya’s 70,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) El Feel oilfield which was shut on Feb. 23 due to a dispute, the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) said on Wednesday. The field is operated by a joint venture between state-owned NOC and Italy’s Eni.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

Capital increase ends.

AUTOGRILL

Board meeting on FY results (revenues results on Feb. 8), followed by conference call (1530 GMT).

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary revenues on Jan. 31),followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

ERG

Presents FY results and 2018-2022 business plan (1300 GMT).

IREN

Conference call on FY results (0830 GMT).

4AIM

Board meeting on FY results.

AEFFE

Board meeting on FY results (sales revenues results on Feb. 14), followed by conference call.

AZIMUT

Board meeting on FY results.

CEMENTIR

Board meeting on FY results (preliminary FY results on Feb. 14), followed by conference call.

