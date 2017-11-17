Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 17

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

DEBT

The Treasury said it would issue up to 2 billion euros of the 5.75 pct Feb. 2033 BTP bond offering it in exchange for the following bonds: 5.75 percent Feb. 2033 BTP bond: 4.50 percent BTP bonds due Aug. 1, 2018; 3.50 percent BTP bonds due Dec. 1, 2018; 4.25 percent BTP bonds due Feb. 1, 2019; 2.50 percent BTP bonds due May 1, 2019 and 2.35 percent real coupon BTPei bonds due Sept. 15, 2019.

COMPANIES (*) LEONARDO

The Italian defense group believes it could play a role in a naval alliance under negotiations between Italy and France, the group CEO Alessandro Profumo told Corriere della Sera. Profumo added that the market had probably overreacted last week when Leonardo tweaked its guidance. He also said he had no intention to break up the group.

BANCA CARIGE

The Italian bank said on Thursday it had failed to secure underwriters for a 560 million euro ($660 million) share issue, which is a key European Central Bank demand for Carige to safeguard its future. (*) The lender is trying to broaden its cash call consortium to two additional banks, Corriere della Sera said, adding the three banks already in the consortium were disappointed about the outcome of the cash call roadshow and the lack of new investors. (*) Italian bad loan specialist Fonspa has committed to take part in Carige’s cash call for around 30 million euros and another British investor is likely to join, Il Messaggero reported. The newspaper said the consortium will likely give its guarantee to the cash call on Friday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia wants to keep control of its fixed network but does not need to own it in full, Chief Executive Amos Genish said on Thursday.

(*) FINCANTIERI

The Italian ship maker has teamed up with France’s Naval Group to take part in a tender for supplying 15 ships to the Canada’s Navy, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit has appointed Michael Diederich as chief executive of HypoVereinsbank, its principal German subsidiary, after his predecessor Theodor Weimer was appointed chief executive of Deutsche Boerse earlier on Thursday.

SAIPEM

The oil contractor said on Thursday it won new contracts in Saudi Arabia, Mexico plus more work on existing contracts in Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan for an overall $1 billion.

SOLE 24 ORE

The publisher said it had raised 45.5 million euros in a new shares issue that had been taken up by 91 percent of its shareholders.

ACEA

Chairman Luca Alfredo Lanzalone and CEO Stefano Antonio Donnarumma attend workshop on water shortage in Rome (0800 GMT).

DADA

Hewlett Packard’s data networking solutions provider Aruba has taken a stake of more than 10 percent in the Italian digital services company.

CASTA DIVA GROUP

Ordinary shareholders’ meeting (1000 GMT).

