Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 2

POLITICS

Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni meets trade unions on pensions in Rome (1500 GMT).

Gentiloni remains Italy’s most trusted leader while the 5-Star Movement’s Luigi Di Maio has moved into second place, overtaking former premier Matteo Renzi for the first time, according to a poll published on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

Markit/ADACI releases October PMI manufacturing (0845 GMT).

Transport Ministry releases October car sales data (1700 GMT).

October state sector borrowing requirement data.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

The lender said on Wednesday its sale of 17.7 billion euros ($21 billion) of non-performing loans had been closed and that the second phase was proceeding as planned, in a statement that came in reply to an earlier story by Bloomberg.

TELECOM ITALIA

New golden power prescriptions on Telecom Italia’s backbone network are on their way, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding such measures could come at a government cabinet meeting on Thursday or next week. The measures regard network neutrality and investments but not separation of the network, it said. (*) The government’s decision on the network is expected mid-November and it looks as if Rome could call for the network to be spun out, Il Messaggero said.

(*) ATLANTIA

According to a regulatory filing, Lazard Asset Management has raised its stake in Spanish toll-road group Abertis to 3.785 percent, from a previous 3.04 percent in 2016, as Italy’s Atlantia and Germany’s Hochtief battle it out to buy the Spanish company.

The increase of Lazard Asset Management’s stake follows news infrastructure fund TCI had cut its stake in Abertis to 0.8 percent from 2.7 percent.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The group’s U.S. car sales were down 13.2 percent in October with respect to the same period last year.

UBI.MI

The bank completed the sale of UBI Banca International to EFG International. The sale has no impact on UBI’s capital ratios.

CARIGE, UNIPOL

Insurance group Unipol has decided to remain a shareholder of Carige as the bank gets ready to launch a rights issue, La Repubblica said.

CREDEM

The lender said on Wednesday S&P confirmed both its long-term credit rating to ‘BBB-’ and its short-term credit rating to ‘A-3’.

TENARIS

The company announced 2017 third quarter net sales of $1.30 billion versus $987 million​ with earnings per share of $0.09. ​

Conference call on Q3 results.

EI TOWERS

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.

FERRARI

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1400 GMT).

