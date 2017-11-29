Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 29

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Welfare institute INPS President Tito Boeri speaks before Chamber of Deputies Labour Committee (1245 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 1.250-1.750 billion euros 2.05 percent BTP bonds due Aug. 1, 2027 and 1.250-1.750 billion euros CCTeu bonds due April 15, 2025. Subscriptions close at 1000 GMT.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

The bank could be close to selling its remaining 49 percent stake in the FINO 1 vehicle to which it transferred 15.5 billion euros in bad debts to Eurocastle, part of Fortress Investment Group, Il Messaggero reported. Fortress already owns 51 percent of the FINO 1 portfolio.

ENI

Norway’s Statoil said on Tuesday it was confident Eni would resolve problems besetting their joint Arctic Goliat oilfield, as a shutdown there neared its second month.

Eni US could begin work on oil exploration in federal waters off Alaska as soon as next month after the Trump administration on Tuesday approved permits for leases the company has held for a decade, the Interior Department said.

BANCA CARIGE

The lender said on Tuesday it had selected two bidders for the sale of its Creditis consumer credit unit and would reach a decision by the end of the new share offer period.

The two bidders are U.S. investment firm Christofferson Robb& Co and London-based Chenavari, a source familiar with the matter added.

(*) MF reported a foreign investor targets a 10 percent stake in the bank and could contact the three banks in the cash call consortium to take on first-allocation commitments.

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The Tuscan bank could transfer to a special purpose vehicle in mid-December the 26 billion euros in bad debts it must sell under its restructuring plan, MF reported.

(*) UBI BANCA

The board could approve at its first December meeting a draft governance reform envisaging a switch to a single board of directors from the current dual-board system to then submit the changes to the European Central Bank, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Activist investor Amber Capital has an overall stake in the Italian bank close to 6 percent, Il Giornale reported.

On Monday, regulatory filings had showed Amber had 5 percent of Popolare Sondrio.

CREDITO EMILIANO

The lender said on Tuesday its capital ratios are “amply above” the ECB’s requirements.

(*) ACEA

CEO Stefano Donnarumma told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview the Rome-based utility would consider commercial or production assets for possible acquisitions rather than entire groups.

(*) BANCA FINNAT

CEO Arturo Nattino told Il Sole 24 Ore the Italian private bank could consider a merger in the future given developments in the sector require players to boost size.

NTV

Transport firm NTV presents new ‘Italo Evo’ train with Chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo and CEO Flavio Cattaneo (1100 GMT).

JUVENTUS FC

The club said on Tuesday that no decision had been adopted yet regarding the distribution of a 2017/18 dividend or its payment and that any decision would be taken at its shareholders meeting in October 2018.

BB BIOTECH

“BB Biotech Day 2017” (1100 GMT).

GEQUITY

Board meeting to approve 2016 FY Q3 2017 results.

MITTEL

Board meeting on results from April 1, 2017 to Sept. 20, 2017.

