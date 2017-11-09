Italy - Factors to watch on Nov. 9

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

DEBT

Italy’s Treasury said on Wednesday it would offer up to 6.0 billion euros over three bonds at auction on Nov. 13.

ECONOMY

Italy’s slow economic recovery since 2014 is finally gathering pace, but the upturn is likely to prove short-lived as few, if any, of its structural problems have yet been fixed.

Bank of Italy releases September data on bank lending and domestic government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

COMPANIES

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The car group said on Wednesday it hopes to reach an agreement over a fix for vehicles linked to a U.S. diesel emissions scandal by next spring if not earlier.

(*) UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank, UniCredit CRDI.MI, expects an erosion of its core capital ratio of up to 82 basis points between the fourth quarter and January 2018, partly due to regulatory changes.

UniCredit also forecast on Thursday a cost of risk of between 55 and 60 basis points for the full year as it confirmed that its adjusted third-quarter profit rose 87 percent from a year earlier.

Russia’s Gazprom, the world’s top gas producer, has signed a 700 million euro ($812.8 million) loan agreement with Italy’s Unicredit, Gazprom said on Thursday.

(*) GENERALI

Italy’s biggest insurer reported on Thursday a 9.9 percent drop in nine-month net profits due to a loss on the sale of its Dutch business.

(*) ENEL

Europe’s biggest utility left its full-year targets unchanged on Thursday after core earnings in the first nine months fell on weaker production in Iberia due to drought conditions.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER

The group said on Wednesday comparable store sales rose 17.7 percent in the third quarter, lifted by sales in Britain and in Europe.

Revenue at the online luxury retailer this year will grow in the lower part of the expected 17-20 percent range due to logistics delays at one of its website, the group’s CEO told Reuters in an interview.

BPER

Italy’s sixth-largest bank said the European Central Bank had allowed it to boost its best quality capital in the third quarter and ruled out it may need to tap investors for cash.

GEOX

Italian shoe maker Geox GEO.MI cut its 2017 revenue forecast on Wednesday due to an ongoing overhaul of its retail business, although it still forecast a “material” rise in profitability.

SAFILO GROUP

The eyewear group reported a 20 percent drop in third-quarter adjusted core profit on a 15 percent fall in sales. However, sales of its going-forward brand portfolio rose 1.3 percent at constant currencies in the period, and Safilo said it had restored operations at its Padua warehouse following disruptions caused by the adoption of a new IT system.

(*) INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank has sold a 600 million euro portfolio of unsecured bad loans to MBCredit Solutions, MF reported.

LEONARDO

At least 20 countries in the European Union will sign up to a new defence pact next week, promoted by France and Germany, to fund and develop joint military hardware in a show of unity following Britain’s decision to quit the bloc.

So far France, Germany, Italy, Spain and around 16 other EU countries have pledged to join the pact, which could formally be launched when EU leaders meet in December.

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

UniCredit

Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit said on Wednesday it would appoint former Italian Finance Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni as chairman from next year.

The Italian bank has sent a welcome signal by picking Saccomanni. It’s a break with the cronyism of the past that gave too little weight to banking expertise. The lender could do with more like him on its board.

Releases Q3 results, followed by conference call (0900 GMT)

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Releases Q3 results, followed by conference call (1100 GMT)

ENEL

Conference call on Q3 results (0830 GMT).

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.

AVIO

Board meeting on Q3 results.

AZIMUT HOLDING

Board meeting on Q3 results.

BANCA FINNAT

Board meeting on Q3 results.

BANCA IFIS

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1530 GMT).

BANCA MEDIOLANUM

Board meeting on Q3 results (0900 GMT), followed by conference call (1530 GMT).

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Board meeting on Q3 results.

BANCA PROFILO

Board meeting on Q3 results.

BANCO BPM

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1730 GMT).

BANCO DESIO

Board meeting on Q3 results.

BREMBO

Board meeting on Q3 results (0800 GMT).

BUZZI UNICEM

Board meeting on Q3 results.

CREDITO EMILIANO

Board meeting on Q3 results.

D‘AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

DOBANK

Board meeting on Q3 results.

FINCANTIERI

Board meeting on Q3 results.

MASSIMO ZANETTI

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1700 GMT).

POSTE ITALIANE

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1330 GMT).

UBI BANCA

Board meeting on Q3 results.

UNIPOL and UNIPOLSAI

Board meeting on Q3 results, press release on Nov. 10.

