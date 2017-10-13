Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases August data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

POLITICS

The Italian Chamber of Deputies on Thursday gave its final approval to a contested electoral law that is likely to penalise the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement in next year’s election.

COMPANIES

ATLANTIA

Spanish builder ACS will launch next week a cash-and-share offer for toll road operator Abertis, sources said on Thursday, complicating a rival bid by Italy’s Atlantia.

The EU antritrust has approved the merger between Atlantia and Abertis, papers said, citing EU competition head Margrethe Vestager who said, according to Il Messaggero, “in the last few days we approved a merger between a Spanish highway operator and an Italian one”.

TELECOM ITALIA

The phone group said it had notified Italy’s government of changes in its ownership as required by laws that give Rome special powers over companies of strategic relevance.

The proposal on the exercise of golden powers over Telecom Italia (TIM) being drawn up by the Industry ministry could be presented to the cabinet meeting scheduled for Friday, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The powers are likely to revolve around security measures regarding the governance of TIM unit Sparkle, the paper said. The final word on the exercise of such powers lies with the prime minister.

(*) ENEL, ERG

Enel with infrastructure fund F2i and Erg are among those interested in bidding for solar power company ForVei, Il sole 24 Ore said.

ITALGAS

The gas group said on Thursday Moody’s had affirmed its ‘Baa1’ long-term rating with a negative outlook.

BANKS

Moody’s said on Thursday the ECB’s guidance on newly-classed bad loans was negative for the credit ratings of banks in systems with high problem loans, such as Italy. “At some point it will not be tenable to have two parallel provisioning policies -- one for NPLs formed after 1 January 2018, and another for those formed previously -- and the two policies will have to be harmonised,” Moody’s said.

(*) BANCO BPM, CATTOLICA

Italian insurer Cattolica and French peer Covea have to send their final binding offers by Monday to become insurance partner of Banco BPM, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The bank could decide on Tuesday who to launch exclusive talks with, it added.

(*) CREDEM

The bank’s managing director Nazzareno Gregori said in an interview with MF the lender intended to pursue organic growth but did not rule out M&A.

(*) MONDADORI

The company has picked Lazard to evaluate M&A opportunities, MF said. The aim is to find a company of similar size, the paper said. France is the area the company is looking at.

