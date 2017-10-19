Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 19

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Reuters releases quarterly poll on Italian economy.

(*) DEBT

Italy will offer on Nov. 13 a new BTP Italia inflation-linked bond aimed at retail investors.

COMPANIES

ATLANTIA

(*) Abertis’ board said on Thursday it viewed positively Atlantia’s offer from an industrial standpoint but thought the price could be improved. It added top shareholder Criteria Caxia, as of today, was ready to accept the share swap offer.

German builder Hochtief, controlled by Spain’s ACS, made a 17.1 billion euro ($20 bln) bid for Spanish toll road operator Abertis on Wednesday, topping a rival offer from Atlantia. Hochtief is offering 18.76 euros in cash, or 0.1281 Hochtief shares, for each Abertis share and has set a minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent plus one share.

The Benetton family and Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez are playing a game of poker, egged on by generous debt markets. It’s the Italian fashion dynasty’s turn to raise. They probably should fold.

(*) Atlantia’s CEO Giovanni Castellucci was quoted as saying by Il Sole 24 Ore that the group would evaluate all options regarding possible changes to its offer for Abertis.

MEDIASET

Mediaset Espana, the Italian broadcaster’s Spanish unit, posted on Wednesday a 7.8 percent increase in nine-month adjusted core earnings to 199 million euros on lower revenues.

ANSALDO STS

Japan’s Hitachi is happy with its stake of just above 50 percent in Italian rail signalling group Ansaldo STS and is not planning any bid to increase it, the head of the Hitachi Rail unit said.

POSTE ITALIANE

The Italian post office said on Wednesday it had appointed Andrea Novelli to head its banking services BancoPosta unit. Novelli takes over from Marco Siracusano, who is becoming head of mobile and digital payments, Poste said.

BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

Reinsurance group Barents Re is ready to challenge in court the exclusivity that special commissioners liquidating Banca Intermobiliare have granted to investment fund Attestor over the sale of the private bank, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. Lawyers for Barents have asked to be allowed to consult documents relating to the sale before filing a complaint.

BIM said on Wednesday it had closed the sale of its BIM Suisse unit to BancaZarattini & Co for 40 million Swiss francs.

INFRASTRUCTURE

Italian infrastructure fund F2i is in talks with investors to raise at least 3 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in what would be the biggest ever fundraising by an Italian investment firm, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

