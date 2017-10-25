Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 25

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases August orders and sales data (0800 GMT).

Assogestioni releases September fund flows data.

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni’s government on Tuesday called a series of confidence votes to pass a new electoral law as the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, which is likely to be hurt by the new legislation, pledged to protest on the streets.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Oct. 30.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Monte dei Paschi di Siena shares will resume trading on Wednesday 10 months after they were suspended when Italy’s fourth-largest bank failed to raise capital to bolster its finances.

Traders have said the stock may fall below the 4.28 euro level at which it was valued last month during an auction held to set the payment due to investors who bought insurance against the bank’s default.

BPER

Moody’s has downgraded the Italian bank’s issuer rating to Ba3, the rating agency said on Tuesday, adding the outlook is negative.

MONCLER

The Italian luxury outerwear maker said on Tuesday it was working on “important projects” for the brand after posting a higher-than-expected 15 percent rise in 9-month sales.

Moncler Chief Corporate Officer Luciano Santel told analysts on Tuesday that October started very well, adding the group was confident about performance in the fourth quarter of the year.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The push to sell more higher-margin Jeep SUVs and RAM trucks lifted Fiat Chrysler’s quarterly earnings, making Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne confident the carmaker can turn cash positive by the end of 2018.

(*) VENETO BANCA, BANCA INTERMOBILIARE

Veneto Banca said it had sealed a deal with an investment company managed by Attestor Capital over the sale of its stake in BIM.

(*) UNIPOLSAI

The company plans to invest an additional 100 million euros in its reinsurance unit UnipolRe by 2019 on top of the 200 million already put in, Corriere della Sera said, citing UnipolRe’s CEO Marco Sordoni.

SAIPEM

Top management speak before Senate Industry Committeee on eurex nuclear plant (0630 GMT).

LEONARDO

Top management speak before Senate Industry Committeee on Fincantieri-STX France (1800 GMT).

CEO Alessandro Profumo speaks before Chamber of Deputies Defence and Labour committees (1200 GMT).

BENI STABILI

The real estate group said its 9-month rental income edged down to 141.7 million euros from 149 million one year ago.

DATALOGIC

The company said on Tuesday preliminary Q3 revenue came in at 151.4 million euros, up from 139.9 million euros one year ago.

ITWAY

Board meeting on H1 results and industrial plan guidelines.

AMPLIFON

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call.

COIMA RES

Board meeting on Q3 results.

GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE

Board meeting on Q3 results.

