Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 3

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases Q2 Deficit/GDP ratio data (0800 GMT).

Italy posted a state sector budget deficit of around 15.8 billion euros in September, increasing marginally from a deficit of 15.581 billion euros in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Monday.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER

New vehicle registrations in Italy rose 8.13 percent year-on-year in September, according to transport ministry data. Fiat Chrysler market share in Italy stood at 28.16 percent in September, compared with 28.95 percent in September 2016, according to Reuters calculations.

ENEL

Italy’s Enel is looking for opportunities to expand in Brazil’s power sector through acquisitions after winning a license last week to operate a large hydropower dam, the head of local operations said in an interview.

PRYSMIAN

The cable maker said on Monday it had concluded its share buy-back programme, adding it owned treasury shares equal to 3 percent of its share capital.

Prysmian is among companies exploring a bid for General Cable Corp, Bloomberg newswire said on Monday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

A spokesman for the cable maker, contacted by Reuters, declined to comment on media speculation.

ATLANTIA

Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Monday the government was “neutral” as far as nationality is concerned when asked about Atlantia’s bid for Abertis.

(*) POSTE ITALIANE, ANIMA HOLDING

CEO Matteo Del Fante told Corriere della Sera in an interview that the group was willing to look for an accord with asset manager Anima but “their respective weights are very different” and Poste would carefully pick its partner knowing its own network “made the difference.”

(*) SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Exane BNP Paribas cut its rating on the stock to “neutral” from “outperform.”

(*) LUXOTTICA

Jefferies cut its target price on the stock to 44 euros from 46 euros.

(*) YOOX-NET-A-PORTER

Jefferies raised its target price on the stock to 40 euros from 33 euros.

(*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Shares could resume trading on the Milan bourse between Oct. 16 and Oct. 19, MF reported, saying market regulator Consob had received the prospectus for the re-listing and was expected to approve it by the end of next week.

Il Sole 24 Ore reported that some of the funds that became shareholders following a bond-to-equity swap want to remain such and have told the Treasury they would like to appoint their board representatives. Other hedge funds are looking instead to liquidate their holdings as soon as the stock starts trading again probably in mid-October.

Il Messaggero reported that the Treasury is considering delaying the market return of Monte dei Paschi until after a number of technical steps including governance changes to be approved at a mid-November shareholder meeting are in place.

(*) MAIRE TECNIMONT

The engineering group said on Tuesday its Stamicarbon unit had bought a 20 percent stake in Pursell Agri-Tech.

(*) FINCANTIERI

The shipbuilder will list its Australian unit on the Sydney stock exchange if it wins a $27 billion contract with the Australian navy, MF reported citing Fincantieri Australia Chairman Dario Deste.

PIRELLI

The proceeds coming from the tyre maker’s initial public offering are equal to 2.275 billion euros and could rise to 2.6 billion euros if the greenshoe option is exercised in full, Pirelli’s top shareholder Marco Polo said on Monday. Requests coming from investors were 2.35 time the shares on offer in the IPO, excluding the greenshoe, Marco Polo added.

REPLY

Alika said on Tuesday it had sold a 7.7 percent stake in Reply raising 136 million euros.

TELECOM ITALIA

European Union lawmakers have dashed large telecoms companies’ hopes for lighter regulation as part of efforts to encourage investment in superfast internet networks.

TRIBOO

The company said on Monday its shareholders had approved to list on the main segment of the Milan bourse.

