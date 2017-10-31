Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 31

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September unemployment rate (0900 GMT); October flash CPI and HICP data (1000 GMT); September producer prices data (1100 GMT).

Reuters releases October asset allocation poll (1200 GMT).

‘Savings Day’ celebration with Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, banking association ABI President Antonio Patuelli in Rome (0815 GMT).

Welfare institute INPS holds conference on “VisitInps a year later: training, research and innovation” with President Tito Boeri, Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni (0830 GMT); Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti deliver closing remarks.

COMPANIES (*) MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Monte dei Paschi said on Monday a voluntary public offering for former retail bondholders to swap their shares into senior debt starts on Tuesday and will end on Nov. 20. Under the offer, Italy’s treasury will buy shares in the bank held by former retail bondholders giving them senior bonds in exchange.

UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO, BANCO BPM , MONTE DEI PASCHI

Italy’s Antitrust said it had fined diamond brokers Diamond Private Investment and Intermarket Diamond Business as well as distribution banks a total of 15.35 million euros for fraudulent commercial practices in selling diamonds. The banks are UniCredit, Banco BPM, Intesa Sanpaolo’s Banca Intesa, and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

(*) UNICREDIT

Cariverona banking foundation will gradually sell down its 1.8 percent stake in Italy’s biggest bank, its Chairman Alessandro Mazzucco was quoted as saying by Il Sole 24 Ore.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIASET

The joint-venture between Vivendi’s Canal+ and Telecom Italia will not take part in the tender to buy TV soccer rights in Italy, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper added that a draft settlement prepared by lawyers to end a standoff between Mediaset and Vivendi over a failed deal on Mediaset’s pay-TV unit has been rejected by the two companies.

(*) BANCO BPM, CATTOLICA, UNIPOL

Banco BPM and insurer Cattolica have clinched a bancassurance deal which will be signed off on Tuesday, Il Messaggero said. Cattolica will buy 60-65 percent of the business valued overall at 1.25-1.3 billion euros.

At the same time Banco BPM will have to pay Unipol around 550 million euros to buy the insurer’s stake in bancassurance unit Popolare Vita on top of 252 million euros to Aviva to buy its 50 percent stake in Avipop, the paper said.3

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The bank’s board on Tuesday, called for third quarter results, will discuss the upcoming 560 million euro cash call as well as the sale of its Milan headquarters valued at around 110 million euros, MF said.

(*) ERG

Privately-owned oil refiner API Anonima Petroli has agreed a 640 million euro financing with a group of banks to buy Italian petrol stations belonging to Total and Italian energy group Erg, Il Messaggero said.

SNAM

S&P raised its rating on the company to BBB+ from BBB after the rating agency upgraded its rating on the Republic of Italy.

TERNA

Italy’s power grid operator Terna said S&P had raised its long-term rating to BBB+ from BBB.

ANSALDO STS

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1500 GMT).

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Board meeting on Q3 results, followed by conference call (1330 GMT).

