Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 4

POLITICS

Rome, market regulator presents “2017 Italian Families’ Investment Choices Report” with ESMA-European Securities and Markets Authority representative Salvatore Gnoni (0830 GMT). (*) The governor of the Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco is set to be re-confirmed for another six year mandate, reported la Repubblica, without citing sources.

ECONOMY

Markit releases September service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti could invest in Telecom Italia if Rome asked it to by exercising so-called golden powers, its chairman said.

ENEL

Enel placed $3 billion bond on US market. The issue, which is guaranteed by Enel, was oversubscribed by about three times, with total orders of approximately $9 billion. (*) The renewable energy unit Enel Green Power is waiting for a decision by the Ethiopian government regarding a tender for a 130 MW solar plant in the eastern region of the country, CEO Antonello Cammisecra is quoted as saying by several dailies. (*) The group is also in the run for two other solar projects, of 100 MW each, in two other regions of Ethiopia and a 280 MW hydroelectric plant, Corriere della Sera added.

PIRELLI

The Italian tyremaker will debut on main segment of Milan Stock Exchange. (*) The group said on Wednesday that the equity value target for the payment of a special award aimed at high level executives and managers was not reached.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Americans bought cars and light trucks at the fastest rate in a dozen years in September as many drivers scrambled to replace vehicles lost to hurricanes that struck Texas and Florida in the past six weeks.

(*) ALITALIA

Italy Industry Minister Carlo Calenda told state broadcaster RAI on Tuesday the government was not willing to pay any more public money into the carrier.

British budget airline easyJet is not interested in the Italian carrier but rather in its routes, MF reported.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The bank’s large bondholders will likely accept the bond swap offer launched by the lender to strengthen its capital base, MF reported, citing sources.

ITALIAN BANKS

A Vicenza-based court has indicted the former chairman of regional lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza, along with six other former managers of the bank, a statement said on Tuesday.

(*) SALINI IMPREGILO

The construction group is examining a refinancing plan for a large portion of its debt, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

News conference to launch “The human Safety Net” with CEO Philippe Donnet, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini in Venice.

DANIELI & C.

Presents FY results.

