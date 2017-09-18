Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 18

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Rome, “The Italian Banking Conference” organised by Luiss University, expected attendees include Eni and Luiss President Emma Marcegaglia, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, ECB Supervision Board Member Ignazio Angeloni, Banco BPM CEO Giuseppe Castagna, Intesa Sanpaolo Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, state lending agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti CEO Fabio Gallia, UBI Banca CEO Victor Massiah, Quaestio President Alessandro Penati, Bank of Italy Deputy Director General Fabio Panetta, Banca Mediolanum CEO Massimo Doris, Deutsche Bank Italian Chief Country Officer Flavio Valeri, BlackRock Italian Country head Andrea Vigano (0800 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases July foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

COMPANIES

PIRELLI IPO

Pirelli holds press conference on first day of initial public offering (0900 GMT). The company said on Friday the IPO was expected to raise between 2.155 billion and 2.84 billion euros. (*) In the prospectus for the IPO, Pirelli said ChemChina will hold a stake of between 45 percent and 46.7 percent after the share sale, Camfin will have a holding of 10.1 percent and 11.7 percent, while LTI stake will be between 4.9 percent and 6.6 percent. The Marco Polo holding will be dissolved following the IPO.

TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI

Vivendi notified the Italian government on Friday about its holding in Telecom Italia as required by the authorities, a source close to the matter said.

The Italian government is poised to activate for the first time a ‘golden power’, enabling it to intervene with strategic companies, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said, hinting that Vivendi will be penalised over Telecom.

La Repubblica daily said on Saturday Vivendi was facing a 298 million euro fine for failing to reveal that it controlled Telecom. Il Sole 24 Ore said talks were going on behind the scenes.

According to Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday, a plan being studied to end the standoff between Vivendi and the government would include dividing TIM in two companies: one owning TIM’s network, Sparkle and Telsi and the other offering TIM’s commercial services. State holding CDP would take a stake in the network company.

Corriere della Sera newspaper said Amos Genish, in July appointed general manager for operations at the group, had received a permit to work in Italy. It said Telecom Italia might make him CEO at a board meeting called for Sept. 28.

(*) ASTALDI

The general contractor aims to increase its revenue to 4.5 billion euros by 2021 and has a strategy to grow standalone, its Chairman Paolo Astaldi told L‘Economia/Corriere della Sera on Monday. The company will pocket 450 million euros from asset sales by the end of 2018, he said.

(*) GEOX

The fashion group will open new shops in Asia and Russia, while the number of its store in Italy will remain unchanged and some outlets could be cut in Europe, the founder of the company told La Repubblica. (*) INTESA SANPAOLO

Bank branches Intesa bought from Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza have been experiencing a net positive funding since July, Affari & Finanza/La Repubblica reported on Monday.

(*) MEDIASET

Vivendi Chairman Vincent Bollore will focus his efforts on gaining influence on Italian private broadcaster Mediaset, while he is trying to solve a dispute with the Italian government over Telecom Italia, L‘Economia/Corriere della Sera said in an unsourced report on Monday.

(*) SAVE

Agora’ Investimenti said on Friday a takeover bid on SAVE will start on Sept 18 until Oct. 13.

A2A

CEO Valerio Camerano attends conference “Towards I-Cities” in Rome (1230 GMT).

CALTAGIRONE EDITORE

Chiara Finanziaria Srl ends takeover offer on Caltagirone Editore shares.

Trade ex-dividend: ENI of 0.40 euro per share as 2017 interim dividend, STMICROELECTRONICS of 0.06 US dollars per ordinary share as quarterly dividend.

