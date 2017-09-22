Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 22

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Cabinet meeting to update the government’s economic and financial forecast document (DEF).

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of six-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Sept. 27.

The Treasury said on Thursday it would offer 1.0-1.5 billion euros over two BTPei bonds maturing in 2022 and 2032 at auction on Sept. 26.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

UniCredit has called a shareholder meeting for Dec. 4 to put new governance proposals to the vote, including removing a 5 percent cap on voting rights and allowing the board to select its own candidates to become directors.

(*) CEO Jean Pierre Mustier is opposed to a plan by Mediobanca to place its Assicurazioni Generali stake in a vehicle, Il Messaggero reported.

FINCANTIERI

(*) France is ready to agree to Italy’s request that Fincantieri be allowed to take majority ownership of STX France, la Repubblica reported. The paper cited French government sources close to the matter as saying: “The 51 percent threshold is no longer a taboo for us. We’ll make the Italians happy and we will be as well.” The compromise over STX would be part of a broader accord between Fincantieri and Naval Group which, however, would only involve cruise ships and not military ships, it said.

France hopes for agreement over the future of the STX France shipyards at a Franco-Italian summit on Sept. 27, but a separate deal on warship co-operation would take longer to negotiate, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

(*) AUTOGRILL

The motorway caterer said on Friday its U.S. unit HMSHost had signed an accord with the New Jersey Turnpike Authority (NJTA) to provide food and beverage in 16 service areas along the New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway until 2044.

LEONARDO

The Italian defence group said on Thursday it had appointed Alessandra Genco, currently vice president of group finance, as chief financial officer and Lorenzo Mariani as chief commercial officer.

ENEL

Italy’s Enel, which has mandated Sberbank to find buyers for its Reftinskaya coal power plant in Russia, has received interest from potential buyers including from outside of Russia, Enel Russia’s CEO said on Thursday.

Moody’s on Thursday affirmed the long-term ‘Ba3’ corporate rating of Enel Russia and changed the outlook to stable from negative.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Chairman Gian Maria Gros Pietro said in an interview with Borsen Zeitung the ECB had accepted the bank’s plan on non-performing loans which bet mainly on internal recovery as a way to cut their stock.

(*) The bank plans to close the integration of the two Veneto-based lenders by the end of the year, two months earlier than anticipated, several newspapers reported quoting a letter sent to employees.

(*) BANCA GENERALI

The Italian asset manager said on Friday it had signed an online trading and digital services partnership with Saxo Bank.

STEFANEL

Shareholders approved on Thursday a 10-million-euro capital increase reserved to funds Oxy Capital and Attestor, which are set to become key shareholders following an investment needed to rescue the indebted clothing retailer.

JUVENTUS

Board meeting on FY results.

NETWEEK

Extraordinary board meeting to appoint Chairman and CEO.

OVS

Conference call on H1 results (1230 GMT).

TENARIS

Investor presentation in London (0930 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................