Italy - Factors to watch on Sept. 27

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases September consumer and business confidence data (0800 GMT) and June and July orders and sales data (0900 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6-month BOT bills. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

FINCANTIERI

Italy’s and France prime ministers meet in Lyon to find a solution to a blocked takeover bid by Fincantieri over STX France shipyards.

(*) The two heads of state are expected to sign a deal that will give Fincantieri 50 percent plus one share in STX France, while France will have the power to veto certain strategic decisions affecting the French shipyard, La Stampa reported.

Fincantieri will not get a majority of STX France, Il Giornale said, adding Naval Group would have a 15 percent stake in the French shipyard and a board seat and veto power.

MEDIASET

The group said on Tuesday it was still in the dark over what Vivendi planned to do with its stake in the TV group as well as its the French media group’s plans for a potential joint-venture that would also involve Telecom Italia.

It said on Tuesday that a positive trend in advertising would allow it to post an operating and net profit for the full year.

LUXOTTICA, ESSILOR

EU antitrust regulators will investigate whether the planned 46-billion-euro merger of Italian eyewear maker Luxottica and French lens manufacturer Essilor could drive out rivals from the market or push up prices.

The companies reaffirmed the objective to close the transaction around the end of the year, in cooperation with the relevant authorities.

ENI

Construction firm Commisimpex has gone to a French court in its fight with the Congo Republic over what it says are more than $1 billion in unpaid bills. It wants Eni and other energy firms to pay taxes and royalties to the company instead of paying the state.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The lender said on Tuesday it had concluded the issuance of a subordinated Tier 2 bond for nominal amount of 723.7 million euros.

(*) OVS

Italian retailer Gruppo Coin said on Wednesday it had placed a 12.3 percent stake in affordable clothing chain OVS at 6.53 euros a share, reaping 183 million euros from the sale and lowering its stake to 17.8 percent.

(*) BANKS

ICCREA Banca, the cooperative banking group which is in the process of being placed under direct ECB’s supervision, has submitted to the regulator an impaired debt reduction plan which envisages cutting the stock by 716 million euros over five years, MF reported.

(*) ENEL

Enel Americas has told the Chilean market watchdog it has fully subscribed a capital increase at its Enel Brasil unit for $125 million raising its stake to 95.4 percent, MF reported.

ITALMOBILIARE

The group’s board resolved not to exercise the right to cancel its participation in the shareholder pact of Mediobanca.

FERROVIE DELLO STATO (IPO-FERRO.MI)

State railways CEO Renato Mazzoncini meets trade unions on staff reorganization of Trenitalia unit ahead of newco listing in Rome.

SPACTIV (IPO-SPAC.MI)

Expected to debut on AIM segment.

TPS GROUP

Presents H1 results (0930 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................