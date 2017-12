MILAN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Italian clothing company Liu Jo Chief Executive told Reuters:

* considering possible IPO in next 18-24 months

* “company is in the conditions to seriously think about this project”

* has made contacts with advisers but not defined them

* sees 2018 sales of more than 400 mln euros

* planning to buy its suppliers of men’s clothing and jewellery and watches. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Francesca Landini)