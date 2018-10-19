FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 5:56 PM / in an hour

Wanda Ferragamo, matriarch of famed shoemaker, dies at 96

1 Min Read

FLORENCE (Reuters) - Wanda Ferragamo, the honorary president of the Florentine shoemaker founded by her husband Salvatore, has died at the age of 96, the family said on Friday.

Wanda was left a widow 58 years ago when her husband passed away. She took charge of Salvatore Ferragamo alongside her 16-year-old daughter, quickly learning how to run a business while raising her six children.

In recent months the family repeatedly dismissed speculation about a possible sale of the fashion group and appointed Micaela Le Divelec Lemmi, a highly-respected former Gucci executive, as the group’s new CEO in July.

The Florence-based group, which issued a profit warning in December, has been battling falling sales and profitability, partly due to a clean-up of inventories. It said in July it would continue to invest in relaunching the brand.

Reporting by Silvia Ognibene and Valentina Za; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
