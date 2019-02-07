Italy PM Conte says tensions with France can be resolved immediately

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte speaks during a meeting with Italian businessmen at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 24, 2018. Sergei Chirikov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday that Italy and France have a deep historical bond and that any tensions can be cleared up quickly, after Paris recalled its ambassador from Rome earlier in the day.

“I’d like to say that Italy and France’s relationship is rooted in history and cannot be called into question by events,” Conte said in Beirut during an official visit. His comments were streamed on Facebook.

“I trust that the situation can be cleared up immediately,” Conte said.