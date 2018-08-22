Italy state lawyers find no grounds to void Ilva tender: sources

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s state lawyers have found no grounds to void a tender to sell the Ilva steel plant to industry giant ArcelorMittal, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The sources, who were confirming a report in Italian daily Il Messaggero, said the state lawyers had ruled out any major flaws with the tender proceeding though the government could still decide to void it in the public interest.
ArcelorMittal won a tender to buy Ilva in 2017 and had been due to take over the ailing firm in July, but Italy’s new anti-establishment government has delayed the process putting the sale on hold until Sept. 15.
