FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
August 22, 2018 / 6:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy state lawyers find no grounds to void Ilva tender: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s state lawyers have found no grounds to void a tender to sell the Ilva steel plant to industry giant ArcelorMittal, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The ILVA steel plant is seen next to the Tamburi district, in Taranto, southern Italy April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

The sources, who were confirming a report in Italian daily Il Messaggero, said the state lawyers had ruled out any major flaws with the tender proceeding though the government could still decide to void it in the public interest.

ArcelorMittal won a tender to buy Ilva in 2017 and had been due to take over the ailing firm in July, but Italy’s new anti-establishment government has delayed the process putting the sale on hold until Sept. 15.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.