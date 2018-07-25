FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 4:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

ArcelorMittal 'hopeful' will complete soon Ilva deal: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Steel giant ArcelorMittal said on Wednesday it remained “hopeful” that it could soon complete its planned takeover of steelmaker Ilva, despite the new Italian government’s concerns over the deal.

A logo is seen on the roof of the ArcelorMittal steelworks headquarters in Ostrava, Czech Republic, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

“We remain hopeful that we will be able to complete the transaction soon,” the Luxembourg-based company said in a statement issued shortly after meeting Italy’s deputy prime minister Luigi Di Maio in Rome.

ArcelorMittal said it had participated “in good faith” in the tender for the purchase of Ilva, which owns Europe’s largest steel plant. Di Maio on Tuesday began procedures that could lead to the annulment of the tender on legal grounds.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Crispian Balmer

