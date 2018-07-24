FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 8:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

ArcelorMittal says it has accepted new conditions for purchase of steel plant Ilva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Steel giant ArcelorMittal said on Tuesday it had accepted new conditions set by Italian authorities for the purchase of troubled steelmaker Ilva, in a move that could facilitate its acquisition of Europe’s largest steel plant.

Metal coils are unloaded from a train at ArcelorMittal steel plant in Ghent, Belgium, May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files

ArcelorMittal has informed the Italian authorities that “it accepts all requests of further commitments” for its plan to purchase the plant in southern Italy, it said in a statement.

It asked the Italian government to back its talks with unions to reach a final deal, it added.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Pullella

