August 6, 2018 / 2:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy deputy PM says talks on Ilva with Arcelor suspended until new jobs offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government does not plan to continue talking with ArcelorMittal on its planned takeover of Ilva until the Luxembourg-based steel giant makes a new proposal on its jobs plans for the Italian steelmaker.

A worker from ILVA steel plant protests against the plant's possible closure and job cuts, on the west highway in Genoa, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo

“We will not call a meeting if there are not signals (..) for a better offer on the jobs front,” Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio told reporters at the end of a meeting with ArcelorMittal and Ilva’s unions.

However, he added that he still hoped for a new meeting later this week. ArcelorMittal won a tender to buy Ilva in 2017 and had been due to takeover the firm in July, but the purchase was delayed at the request of the newly installed government.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Crispian Balmer

