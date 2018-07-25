FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 2:31 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Italy's deputy PM says ArcelorMittal's new offer on Ilva not sufficient on labour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s deputy prime minister said on Wednesday that new commitments made by steel giant ArcelorMittal for its planned takeover of the Italian steelmaker Ilva were not sufficient on labour plans.

“On the labour plan I think we are still in a situation that is not satisfactory,” Luigi Di Maio told reporters after meeting ArcelorMittal representatives in Rome.

He added however that the new commitments made by the Luxembourg-based company showed progress on environmental issues.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio

