Sole 24 Ore's capital increase set to start in two weeks' time -source
October 16, 2017 / 3:36 PM / in 5 days

Sole 24 Ore's capital increase set to start in two weeks' time -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A badly-needed 50 million euros ($59.1 million) capital increase at Italy’s top financial daily, Il Sole 24 Ore, will likely start in two weeks’ time, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

The company, which was not immediately available for comment on Monday, has previously said it aimed to complete the recapitalisation by mid-November to allow for the reimbursement of debts with creditor banks.

$1 = 0.8466 euros Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Silvia Aloisi

