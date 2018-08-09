Brother of British model's kidnapper will face trial in Italy

MILAN (Reuters) - The brother of a Polish man convicted of kidnapping a British model in Milan will also stand trial in connection with her abduction, an Italian judge ordered on Thursday.

Michal Konrad Herba, who had been living in Britain, is accused of taking part in the kidnap of Chloe Ayling, who was held captive for six days after being lured to a photo shoot in Italy in July last year.

In a number of media interviews, Ayling, 21, said she was drugged, gagged, bound, stuffed into a bag, put into a car boot and driven to a small town close to the northern city of Turin.

According to her account, four or five men were involved in the kidnapping.

Lukasz Pawel Herba, Michal’s brother, was sentenced in June to serve 16 years in prison and pay 60,000 euros ($69,500) in damages to Ayling, who was a civil plaintiff in the trial.

Michal was extradited to Italy after being arrested by British police in Birmingham, acting on a European arrest warrant issued by Italian authorities. His trial will start in Milan on Oct. 24.

($1 = 0.8632 euros)